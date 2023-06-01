Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

ANKARA 
Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-leader of the People’s Democracy Party (HDP), has announced his decision to quit active politics in a move that follows the parliamentary and presidential polls in May.

“On my own behalf, I sincerely apologize for not being able to introduce a political approach worthy of our people,” Demirtaş said on Twitter late on May 31. “I quit active politics at this stage,” he said, stressing he will continue his struggle from prison.

Demirtaş is behind bars due to his alleged links to the terrorist organization, the PKK, since 2016 without conviction. He had served as the co-leader of the HDP between 2014 and 2018.

In an interview with the Artı Gerçek web site, Demirtaş criticized the current HDP leadership who rejected his demand to run for president in the May 14 polls. “I told the HDP leadership that our contribution can be more if we can take the presidential polls to the second round,” he said, adding his nomination would also increase the votes of the HDP which did run in the parliamentary polls under the name of the Green Left Party.

The GLP had 8.8 percent of the votes and gained 61 seats at the parliament.

“I am of the opinion that there is the need of a change in the party’s management. As far as I see our people are expecting to see this maturity from the party leadership, particularly the co-leaders,” he said.

HDP’S co-leaders are Mithat Sancar and Pervin Buldan.

Demirtaş slammed the party leadership and its organizations at the national and local level for not working enough for the elections. “They were acting like a local association and not like a political party,” he said.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

    Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

  2. Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

    Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

  3. In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

    In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

  4. NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

    NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

  5. Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others

    Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others
Recommended
CHP leader mulls a road map after poll defeat

CHP leader mulls a road map after poll defeat
Young people to be included in new cabinet: Kalın

Young people to be included in new cabinet: Kalın
Kılıçdaroğlu’s votes decline in 11 provinces in runoff

Kılıçdaroğlu’s votes decline in 11 provinces in runoff
Erdoğan calls for unity, solidarity in his new presidential term

Erdoğan calls for unity, solidarity in his new presidential term
Kılıçdaroğlu says his struggle will continue

Kılıçdaroğlu says his struggle will continue
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to ease burden of credit card debts

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to ease burden of credit card debts
WORLD In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

European leaders meet Thursday at a summit held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent's strategic frontline, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow.

ECONOMY Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australia’s Crown Resorts has agreed to pay a civil penalty of Aus$450 million ($290 million) for breaches of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing legislation at two of its casinos.

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.