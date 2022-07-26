Demirören Media High School shines in high school entrance exam

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

Demirören Media High School, a vocational school that will train young journalists who will be well-equipped with skills to work in the media sector, has achieved a great success in the results of the high school entrance exam (LGS) by accepting students with a 0.12 percent slice.

The school, which accepted 30 students in its first year, has surpassed many science and Anatolian high schools, which was established as an alternative to expensive private schools, in terms of the ranking of the students enrolled.

“We have taken important steps to design vocational education in the places where the sector actively works, and to manage these processes together, by collaborating with the sector in order to bring academically successful students to vocational education.”

“Demirören Media High School has shown that our students tend towards vocational education so they will be able to cooperate with the sector,” said Education Minister Mahmut Özer.

“Türkiye will become much stronger both in terms of vocational education and qualified human resources,” the minister added.

Located inside the hub of Demirören Media Group in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district, the school will impart education via two departments, “Journalism” and “Radio-TV,” from the start of the new education season in September.

The students will be trained, with a full syllabus from print media to digital media, from broadcasting to podcasting and from social media to the YouTube platform, for five years, including a preparatory year, where native English-speaking teachers tutor, in classes with a maximum capacity of 15 pupils.

Demirören Media Group is Türkiye’s biggest media group, owning leading publishing and broadcasting platforms of Turkish media, such as Hürriyet, Hürriyet Daily News, Milliyet, Kanal D, and CNN Türk.

Türkiye’s Education Ministry announced the results of LGS on June 30, the exam was held on June 5.

In Türkiye, any student who successfully completes eight years of primary education can go to high school by taking the LGS test.