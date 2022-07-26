Demirören Media High School shines in high school entrance exam

  • July 26 2022 10:43:16

Demirören Media High School shines in high school entrance exam

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Demirören Media High School shines in high school entrance exam

Demirören Media High School, a vocational school that will train young journalists who will be well-equipped with skills to work in the media sector, has achieved a great success in the results of the high school entrance exam (LGS) by accepting students with a 0.12 percent slice.

The school, which accepted 30 students in its first year, has surpassed many science and Anatolian high schools, which was established as an alternative to expensive private schools, in terms of the ranking of the students enrolled.

“We have taken important steps to design vocational education in the places where the sector actively works, and to manage these processes together, by collaborating with the sector in order to bring academically successful students to vocational education.”

Demirören Media High School has shown that our students tend towards vocational education so they will be able to cooperate with the sector,” said Education Minister Mahmut Özer.

Türkiye will become much stronger both in terms of vocational education and qualified human resources,” the minister added.

Located inside the hub of Demirören Media Group in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district, the school will impart education via two departments, “Journalism” and “Radio-TV,” from the start of the new education season in September.

The students will be trained, with a full syllabus from print media to digital media, from broadcasting to podcasting and from social media to the YouTube platform, for five years, including a preparatory year, where native English-speaking teachers tutor, in classes with a maximum capacity of 15 pupils.

Demirören Media Group is Türkiye’s biggest media group, owning leading publishing and broadcasting platforms of Turkish media, such as Hürriyet, Hürriyet Daily News, Milliyet, Kanal D, and CNN Türk.

Türkiye’s Education Ministry announced the results of LGS on June 30, the exam was held on June 5.

In Türkiye, any student who successfully completes eight years of primary education can go to high school by taking the LGS test.

WORLD EU nears deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

EU nears deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears
MOST POPULAR

  1. Real sector confidence index declines

    Real sector confidence index declines

  2. Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M

    Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M

  3. Ukraine eyes first grain exports ’this week’

    Ukraine eyes first grain exports ’this week’

  4. CHP leader vows to reduce car sales tax

    CHP leader vows to reduce car sales tax

  5. Disney announces two new Marvel ‘Avengers’ films

    Disney announces two new Marvel ‘Avengers’ films
Recommended
CHP leader vows to reduce car sales tax

CHP leader vows to reduce car sales tax
Turkish, American defense ministers discuss F-16 sale, Ukraine war

Turkish, American defense ministers discuss F-16 sale, Ukraine war
Russia, Ukraine should honor the grain deal: Erdoğan

Russia, Ukraine should honor the grain deal: Erdoğan
Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem
Some 281,000 tourists toured skies with hot air balloons in 6 months: Minister

Some 281,000 tourists toured skies with hot air balloons in 6 months: Minister
Project to save Lake Marmara completed

Project to save Lake Marmara completed
WORLD EU nears deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

EU nears deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

European Union governments on July 26 neared an agreement on rationing natural gas this winter to protect against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.
ECONOMY Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Irish budget airline Ryanair said yesterday that it returned to profit in the first quarter as demand jumped on the travel sector’s nascent recovery from the COVID pandemic.  
SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.