Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

ŞANLIURFA

Demirören Media has made a big splash at Türkiye’s flagship aerospace festival Teknofest, drawing crowds to its interactive stand and receiving high praise from Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman of Turkish defense firm Baykar, for its festival contributions.

The southeastern edition of Teknofest opened its doors at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport on Sept. 30 and will run through Oct. 4.

Bayraktar visited the Teknofest Southeast stand set up by the festival’s media partner, Demirören Media Group.

He was accompanied by Demirören Holding Board Member Bereket Murat Oktay and Ramazan Cin, head of marketing and communications at Demirören Media.

During his visit, Bayraktar toured the 250-square-meter stand, which features a wide range of interactive experiences, from artificial intelligence applications developed in the field of media technologies and virtual reality experiences to live radio broadcasts and exhibits showcasing works of cultural heritage.

He hailed Demirören Media’s contribution to bringing Teknofest to wider audiences across Türkiye and the broader Turkic and cultural sphere,

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Demirören Media Group. You have helped bring Teknofest to audiences across our country and throughout our broader cultural sphere. Thanks in large part to your contribution, a truly magnificent festival experience is taking place here in Şanlıurfa today,” Bayraktar expressed.

The stand attracted considerable attention from visitors on the festival’s opening day, offering a range of activities spanning media and technology, including AI-powered applications, virtual reality experiences, live radio broadcasts and cultural heritage exhibits.

Demirören Media’s locally developed AI assistant, “Dimi,” was also unveiled at the festival for the first time.

“Dimi” is designed to understand users’ working habits and preferences, develop ideas on their behalf, take on tasks and carry out actions for them.