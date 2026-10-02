AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) remains strong amid a financial scandal involving investment funds and the resignation of a senior party official.

“Don’t worry, we stand tall. We will stand firm, but we will not become confrontational,” Erdoğan said on Oct. 1 at an AKP event in Istanbul.

His remarks came after AKP deputy chair Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya resigned from her party posts Sept. 26 following allegations involving stock transactions.

“In recent days, some have launched a campaign of attacks against our party, taking advantage of negative incidents on which we have clearly stated our position,” Erdoğan said.

“They are trying every possible way to tarnish this spotless movement. I leave these immoral people, who turn every opportunity they get into a weapon of attack, to the judgment of our nation.”

Sayan Kaya and her husband, İlyas Kaya, have faced allegations of making large gains from shares in shipbuilder Özata Denizcilik shortly before broader turmoil hit financial markets.

“Basing their actions on isolated cases, they have adopted an extremely ugly and irresponsible attitude that also targets our values. They are basely attempting to cast aspersions on millions of our people,” Erdoğan said.

The wider crisis has shaken Türkiye’s financial markets and prompted authorities to investigate alleged irregularities involving investment funds. Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) ordered the liquidation of 131 funds on Sept. 17, affecting about 455,000 individual investors, according to figures reported by Turkish authorities.

Erdoğan urged AKP supporters to ignore what he described as attacks on the party and continue working.

“Our nation already sees with its wisdom and common sense what is being attempted,” he said. “As always, we are not giving these people any attention; we are getting on with our work.”

He also said the AKP and its nationalist ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) would continue their political path with greater strength.

“If we have left our mark on Türkiye’s last 25 years, God willing, we will also leave our mark on the next quarter century and the next 100 years,” Erdoğan said.

“The AK Party and the People’s Alliance will continue on their path by growing stronger. With the support and prayers of our nation and your efforts, we will serve this country and this nation for many more years.”