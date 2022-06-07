Demirci to be laid to rest in Istanbul on June 7

ISTANBUL

Prominent Turkish cartoonist Latif Demirci, who lost his life at the age of 61 on June 5, will be laid to rest in a funeral service in Istanbul on June 7.

Demirci, known as the “father of many cartoon characters,” had a fatal accident at home where he badly fell. Despite all the efforts of doctors, he could not be saved.

According to local reports, gastrointestinal bleeding was the cause of the famous cartoonist’s death.

Born in Istanbul in 1961, Demirci was known for the characters he created, such as “Mr. Press and Mrs. Media,” “Mr. Muhlis” and “Arab Kadri.”

His first caricature was published in the Gırgır magazine in 1975, when he was only 14 years old. After working for “Fırt” magazine, he found “Hıbır,” another famous magazine in the country, in 1989 with some other caricaturists.

Demirci, who had been drawing caricatures for the first page of daily Hürriyet for years, was the author and the artist of 10 comic books.