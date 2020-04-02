Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

  • April 02 2020 16:11:29

ISTANBUL
The Turkish government will take every precaution to make the people get through the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the treasury, and finance minister has said in a video message.

“Now, we have focused on demands coming from our citizens, particularly shopkeepers and businesspeople,” said Berat Albayrak in the 10-minute video posted to his Twitter account.

“We will work with might and main to solve the problems of those citizens who have lost their jobs and incomes immediately,” he said.

“The pandemic came right after a period of our economy in which we struggled against currency attacks, as well as inflation and interest rates. We are in better conditions compared to many other countries thanks to our robust financial sector, inclusive social security system, and strong healthcare infrastructure,” he added.

A new period will commence after the effects of the virus outbreak on the economy diminish, the minister said, adding that “the struggle against unemployment will continue, to keep citizens secure and industry active will continue until then.”

Albayrak also recalled measures taken as part of a 100 billion Turkish Liras ($15.4 billion) Economic Stability Shield package announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 18.

The relief measures, including debt payment delays and tax cuts across various sectors, aim to limit the economic fallout from coronavirus pandemic.

The government also started depositing 1,000 liras ($150) into the accounts of more than 2 million citizens who are already taking monthly social welfare benefits on April 1.

