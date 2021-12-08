Demand shifting to second-hand cars

  • December 08 2021 07:00:00

Demand shifting to second-hand cars

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency
Demand shifting to second-hand cars

Potential buyers are increasingly turning to second-hand cars since there is shortage of new vehicles in the market due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

But in the face of the strong demand, the prices of those vehicles are rising fast.

And this is creating a rather awkward situation in the second-hand vehicle market. Some dealers say their sales are in fact declining because they cannot find cars to replace the ones they sold.

“I just had an expert examine one of my cars on the market and the expert said that it’s price tag could be 180,000 Turkish Liras [$13,000]. But I immediately a had second thought. I am now wondering if I could buy a similar car at this price two or three days from today,” said Zeydin Melekoğlu, a dealer trading second-hand vehicles at the Erbaş Rami Car Market in Istanbul.

He claimed that car prices rise almost on a weekly basis. “A car that I sold for 160,000 liras 40 days ago is now put up for sale for 240,000 liras. I am a businessman, but I am afraid to sell cars I have because I am hesitating. I may have to pay 20,000 liras to 30,000 liras more later to buy the car similar to what I am selling today. I have been in this business for 12 years and I have not seen anything like this before.”

The situation is not good for the time being, it is not easy to predict what happens next, complained Taştan Işık, another dealer.

“New vehicles are not coming in. Some people are hoarding vehicles, it is a black market out there now,” he said. “People’s purchasing power has eroded. They used to buy three cars for 200,000 liras and today they can buy two.”

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may take an initiative to rule for a smaller increase in motor vehicle tax next year.

The MVT should be hiked by 36.2 percent at the start of next year, however, officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) noted that Erdoğan has the authority to impose a lower tax rate and the hike could be 21 percent in line with the inflation rate.

Turkey, Economy, second hand,

TURKEY Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

  2. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  3. Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

    Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

  4. Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

    Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

  5. British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

    British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination
Recommended
Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021
Billionaires’ share of global wealth soars during pandemic

Billionaires’ share of global wealth soars during pandemic
EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages

EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages
Gov’ts help arms firms avoid pandemic slump

Gov’ts help arms firms avoid pandemic slump
TOKİ to put 307 plots under hammer

TOKİ to put 307 plots under hammer
Turkey’s automotive exports nearing pre-pandemic level

Turkey’s automotive exports nearing pre-pandemic level
WORLD Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor on Dec. 8, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
ECONOMY Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports served more than 118 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2021, a strong 54 percent increase from the same period of last year, the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ) has said.

SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.