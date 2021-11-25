Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

  • November 25 2021 07:00:00

Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

ISTANBUL
Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

 

Famous institutions and celebrities have applied to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality to adoptBoji,” the city’s beloved stray dog that gained fame after being spotted by locals for touring the city with public transport and framed over pooping on a train.

The municipality’s dog, which was recently accused of pooping on a train, was absolved from the social media smear campaign when surveillance footage showed a man planting the poop on the train instead.

“After these speculations, we are afraid that someone would harm Boji. That’s why we want to give the dog to someone with a house on a large field,” said Murat Ongun, the municipality’s spokesperson.

The statement by the spokesperson led to rising demand for adopting Boji, with people applying to the municipality in scores.

Officials at the Nesin Mathematics Village in the western province of İzmir’s Şirince district became the first to embrace Boji.

“Our village is surrounded by nature. Boji can freely live here, a place with no walls. We do not have a metro here, but we can carry it on our backs,” tweeted Emrah Bakırcıoğlui, the operations manager of the village.

The French Lape Hospital in Istanbul’s Şişli district became the second institution to apply to adopt Boji.

“Boji is a special dog. It trusts people so much. It tours the city a lot but you never know where the danger will come from,” Ali Yeşilırmak, Boji’s instructor, told daily Hürriyet.

Celebrity singer Demet Akalın and actor İlker Ayrık also officially declared that they wanted to share their residential areas with Boji.

The municipality will give the latest decision on Boji’s new life and its future whereabouts.

Boji captured hearts when commuters uploaded its photos on trains, trams, metros and ferries touring Istanbul in the spring. In a short time, several people opened social media accounts dedicated to Boji, making it one of the symbols of the metropolis.

Though the latest “poop plot” led some social media users to criticize the dog’s using public transport, thousands showed their love for Boji.

TURKEY Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

    Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

  2. Turkish president, Abu Dhabi crown prince hold ‘fruitful’ talks in Ankara

    Turkish president, Abu Dhabi crown prince hold ‘fruitful’ talks in Ankara

  3. Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

    Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

  4. Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province

    Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province

  5. Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals

    Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals
Recommended
Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021
UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul

UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul
Some 5,000 caravans on the road amid pandemic

Some 5,000 caravans on the road amid pandemic
Turkey marks Teachers’ Day

Turkey marks Teachers’ Day
İYİ Party leader calls for early elections

İYİ Party leader calls for early elections
Erdoğan calls on Islamic countries to enhance cooperation

Erdoğan calls on Islamic countries to enhance cooperation
WORLD Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German gov't

A center-left-led alliance of parties on Nov. 24 announced a deal to form Germany’s new government, with surging coronavirus infections posing an immediate crisis for the post-Angela Merkel cabinet to tackle.
ECONOMY Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

While the trade ties between the U.K. and Turkey continue at full speed, the landmark free trade agreement is planned to be renegotiated to include more sectors in the next two years.

SPORTS Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which clashed in an Istanbul derby over the weekend, appear on the European stage again on Nov. 25 when the former hosts Marseille in Istanbul and the latter visits Olympiacos in the Europa League.