Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further

Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further

ISTANBUL
Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further

The used car market has been experiencing a strong demand in the past couple of months and this demand is expected to pick up further in the period ahead, according to representatives of the industry.

Consumers are turning to used cars due to a combination of several factors, but the primary reason is the elevated prices of brand-new vehicles, they said.

The used car market expanded by 25 percent year-on-year in April, with nearly 645,000 vehicles changing hands. This marked the highest figure since December 2023, when 673,000 vehicles were sold.

Passenger cars accounted for 67 percent of the total vehicles sold in the used car market.

In April, total auto sales, including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, surged 38 percent annually to 105,352, according to the latest data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (OSMD).

In the first four months of 2025, used car sales rose by 3.3 percent from a year ago to 2.27 million, while the sales of brand-new vehicles increased 2.7 percent to 382,000 units.

The price increases in new cars, driven by exchange rate fluctuations and changes in the Special Consumption Tax (STC) applied to vehicles, have led more potential car buyers to turn to the second-hand market in April, according to experts.

Last month, auto distributors jacked up prices for brand-new cars between 4 to 8 percent, while prices of certain models were hiked by 30 percent due to the changes in the SCT. However, the price increase in used cars was only around 2 percent.

Brand-new vehicle prices directly had an impact on demand for second-hand cars, said Aydın Erkoç, president of the Motor Vehicle Dealers Federation (MASFED).

“We expect demand to increase even further with the approaching summer season and of Eid al-Adha. Both the more favorable prices of used cars and the increasing mobility needs during the summer months will support demand,” he explained.

Electric vehicles are also giving a boost to used car sales, he added.

By the end of the year, the total volume of used vehicle sales is projected to exceed 7 million units, according to Erkoç.

Second-hand vehicles, being more economical and considered as an investment, may see increasing demand throughout the remainder of the year, said Serdıl Gözelekli, from VavaCars, a leading used cars platform.

second hand,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond
LATEST NEWS

  1. Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

    Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

  2. Starvation-related deaths in Gaza as Israel lets minimal aid in

    Starvation-related deaths in Gaza as Israel lets minimal aid in

  3. Italy, other EU states urge rethink on rights convention

    Italy, other EU states urge rethink on rights convention

  4. UK will roll out chemical castration for sex offenders

    UK will roll out chemical castration for sex offenders

  5. Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

    Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism
Recommended
Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond
Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek
Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April

Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April
IMF holds useful economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t
Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses

Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses
How the US-China chip conflict is evolving under Trump

How the US-China chip conflict is evolving under Trump
Capacity usage rises but business morale deteriorates in May

Capacity usage rises but business morale deteriorates in May
WORLD Starvation-related deaths in Gaza as Israel lets minimal aid in

Starvation-related deaths in Gaza as Israel lets minimal aid in

Some 29 people died from starvation-related causes in Gaza in the last few days, the authorities have reported, as aid agencies have decried the inadequate flow of aid materials into the Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

The Treasury has sold $2 billion of a dollar-denominated bond due in 2032 as part of its 2025 external borrowing program.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿