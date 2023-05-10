Demand for imitation jewelry on rise as wedding season begins

ANTALYA

With the beginning of the wedding season, couples and families who are researching gold prices during preparations have started to show interest in imitation jewelry.

Since gold jewelry occupies an important place in wedding traditions in Türkiye, families accelerated their research on jewelry prices with the start of the wedding season.

However, due to the rising gold prices, many people have started to show an interest in imitation jewelry.

Customer mobility has increased recently in stores where several types of imitation jewelry are sold.

This rise in demand for imitation jewelry was also reflected in their prices.

The price of imitation jewelry, mostly imported from China, has doubled compared to last year.

The price of a bracelet, which is usually bought by wedding guests, has increased from 50 Turkish Liras to 100 liras.

The price of the most expensive bracelet sold at 500 liras last year is 1,000 liras this year.



The customers seeking to buy a jewelry set sold for 550 liras last year have to pay 3,000 liras this year.



Quarter gold coin and half gold coin are among the most popular products.

An imitation of quarter gold coin can be found in the stores for 100 liras.

Sevim Karaca, a 20-year-old shopkeeper in the southern province of Antalya, sells exact replicas of every product group that can be found in a jewelry shop, from rings to necklaces.

“The wedding season has started. The demand for imitation jewelry is quite high. As not presenting jewelry to couples at a wedding is not welcomed, those who cannot afford to pay for real gold prefer imitation,” Karaca explained.

Her customers mostly prefer to buy bracelets, she added.