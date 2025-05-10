Demand for home, outdoor sports equipment rises amid lifestyle shifts

ISTANBUL
As interest in fitness continues to grow, activities carried out at home and in the open air have emerged as a popular alternative, particularly in urban areas.

With the arrival of warmer days, demand is surging for equipment tailored to yoga, pilates and trekking.

May 10 is marked annually as Move for Health Day by the World Health Organization to raise awareness about the benefits of physical activity in preventing non-communicable diseases.

According to data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly altered exercise habits, as increased time at home and the shift to remote work led more individuals to embrace flexible, home-based routines.

With monthly gym fees ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 Turkish Liras (around $50-$260) in major cities, many fitness enthusiasts are turning to more economical setups at home.

An e-commerce platform shows a notable uptick in purchases of pilates, yoga and trekking gear. Resistance bands, yoga mats, balance balls and dumbbells are among the top sellers.

Fitness gear generally falls between 600 and 1,000 liras, while pilates accessories start at 200 liras. Sportswear prices have also climbed, with sneakers starting from 2,000 liras, sweatpants at 500 liras and leggings from 200 liras. While treadmills and stationary bikes remain in high demand.

The integration of artificial intelligence in fitness has opened new possibilities. AI-powered programs and virtual trainers are enabling users to create personalized routines, while wearable tech further enhances the home workout experience.

Online fitness classes are also gaining traction as a convenient and cost-effective alternative for those avoiding gyms.

