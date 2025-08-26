DEM Party to brief Öcalan on anti-terror panel's work

ANKARA

A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) will travel to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul on Aug. 28 to meet with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan once again as part of the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar will be accompanied by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol during the visit.

A parliamentary commission was established to oversee the process and address legal aspects. The Aug. 28 visit will mark the delegation’s first trip to İmralı since the formation of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission.

The delegation is expected to brief Öcalan on the commission’s work, while Öcalan is anticipated to deliver messages to the public regarding PKK's disarmament process.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party, acting as a mediator between Öcalan and Ankara in the government’s anti-terrorism bid, last visited İmralı on July 25. In this context, PKK first declared a ceasefire and later announced plans to dissolve and disarm.