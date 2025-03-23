DEM Party slams gov’t over İmamoğlu arrest

ANKARA
The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) has said it strongly rejects the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu for baseless reasons and political purposes.

“The will of millions of people has been intervened with the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and his friends,” co-chairman of the DEM Party, Tuncer Bakırhan, said in a statement on his social media on March 23.

DEM’s co-leader recalled growing social unrest in the country since İmamoğlu’s detention on March 19 and blamed the government for disrupting peace.

“Staging a coup against the will of 16 million people’s will has further triggered political, social and economic tensions,” Bakırhan stated, condemning attempts to disrespect the people’s will.

“I call on [the government] to retreat from this decision in the fastest way possible. We will continue our struggle against the attempts to hijack people’s will from Hakkari to İstanbul,” he stated.

Santorini, one of Greece’s top tourist destinations, has received its first cruise ship of the year, marking a significant step toward recovery after a series of strong earthquakes in February led to a state of emergency.
Companies operating in the automotive industry have continued their investments despite the challenges they face, says Cengiz Eroldu, president of the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD), who also expects Chinese carmaker Chery to announce an investment in Türkiye.
Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
