DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week

DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week

ANKARA
DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has announced that a delegation will travel to İmrali prison island off Istanbul next week to continue contacts with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" campaign.

The delegation will include co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, along with the central executive committee members, party spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan said on Sept. 9 at a press briefing in Ankara.

Doğan also renewed the party’s call for a parliamentary commission established to oversee the process to meet with Öcalan.

"If you don’t meet with Öcalan, you lose your focus," she said. "You can’t build something new with old habits. You have to break out of the mold."

A DEM Party delegation, including MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, last met with Öcalan on Aug. 28 on İmralı. That meeting was the first since the commission was established.

Under the government-backed initiative, PKK initially declared a ceasefire before announcing its decision to disband and disarm.

Doğan also criticized the removal of the CHP’s Istanbul administration over alleged irregularities in its 2023 provincial congress.

"We are facing an unlawful situation. The trustees appointed to municipalities by undermining the will of the people have now extended their reach to congresses," she said. "We oppose these anti-democratic practices, regardless of which political party they target."

Doğan said the move contradicts the motivation behind the new peace initiative, which aims to "abandon anti-democratic practices and take new steps towards democratization."

visit,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

  2. Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar

  3. Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

    Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

  4. Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

    Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

  5. DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week

    DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week
Recommended
CHP marks 102nd anniversary amid Istanbul leadership row

CHP marks 102nd anniversary amid Istanbul leadership row
Tension rises as CHP confronts interim Istanbul chairs arrival

Tension rises as CHP confronts interim Istanbul chair's arrival
DEM Party says Öcalan seeks talks with SDF

DEM Party says Öcalan seeks talks with SDF
DEM Partys İmralı talks set to resume this week

DEM Party's İmralı talks set to resume this week
Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute
İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid
WORLD Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel's military said it conducted a strike targeting senior Hamas leaders on Tuesday, as Qatar condemned an attack on buildings housing members of the Palestinian militant movement in the capital.

ECONOMY Services exports increase by 11 pct to $117.2 billion in 2024

Services exports increase by 11 pct to $117.2 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s services exports climbed by 11 percent in 2024, reaching $117.2 billion, up from $105.5 billion in 2023, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 9.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿