DEM Party opens talks on draft law tied to anti-terror process

ANKARA

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has kicked off fresh consultations on a draft framework law for the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, starting discussions with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

“We expressed our views, expectations and justifications regarding the need for the framework law to be passed before the parliament adjourns,” DEM Party lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar said in a statement after the talks, adding that Kurtulmuş shared this assessment.

The discussions are part of a broader political process that gained momentum after PKK announced in May 2025 that it had ended its armed activities and dissolved its organizational structure. The move followed indirect contacts involving the pro-Kurdish DEM Party and jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of the peace initiative.

Parliament subsequently established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, a 51-member panel chaired by Kurtulmuş and composed of representatives from all major parties except the İYİ (Good) Party.

The DEM Party delegation is expected to continue consultations with other political parties and civil society groups in the coming days, with its internal roadmap expected to be finalized at a top party meeting on June 18.

Kurtulmuş has recently acknowledged delays in the process, saying there had been “a serious delay outside the will of İmralı,” referring to the island prison off Istanbul where Öcalan is held.

“I believe this process needs to be accelerated,” he said at a June 11 conference in Ankara, adding that parliamentary work could continue during the summer recess if necessary. “Given the positive momentum achieved, all parties need to continue their joint efforts to finalize this as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the parliament decided on June 16 that the General Assembly, originally scheduled to begin its summer recess on July 1, will instead continue plenary work.

Government officials have said security institutions must confirm that PKK has fully disbanded before the legislative phase proceeds. Kurtulmuş has also pointed to a symbolic weapons-burning ceremony held in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah as a positive but incomplete step, warning that the process must be fully verified before advancing.

“We must not leave any excuse open,” he said, adding that parliament stands ready to act once security agencies confirm the necessary conditions have been met.