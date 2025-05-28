DEM Party meets AKP to discuss 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

ANKARA
A delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) met with ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials in parliament on May 28 as part of its tour of political parties aimed at promoting a "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

Hosted by AKP parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler, vice head Efkan Ala and lawmaker Özlem Zengin, the meeting reportedly focused on a proposed judiciary package expected to be submitted soon.

The DEM Party delegation, led by co-chairs Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları and joined by MPs Sezai Temelli and Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, was set to press for the inclusion of provisions in the bill that would allow for the release of sick and elderly prisoners.

The package is also expected to address legal provisions concerning individuals convicted of committing crimes on behalf of a terrorist organization without being official members.

Media reports said the DEM Party requests the inclusion of organized crime in the scope of the new regulations, though no final decision has been made.

The proposed reforms come amid a peace initiative between Türkiye and PKK. Recent developments include granted visits to jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and political efforts that preceded the terror group’s decision to dissolve itself.

The AKP and DEM Party officials also discussed a proposal for a parliamentary commission to monitor the peace process.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli called for the formation of a cross-party commission, which he said should include at least one representative from each of the 16 parties currently in parliament.

Bahçeli proposed on May 19 that the remaining seats be allocated proportionally based on party representation and that the commission be chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

The DEM Party’s meeting with the AKP followed last week's visits to the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party), the Felicity Party (SP), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Future Party. On May 27, DEM Party leaders also met with Bahçeli, who has played a key role in paving the way for renewed contact with Öcalan.

 

