DEM Party group visits Öcalan for second time

DEM Party group visits Öcalan for second time

ISTANBUL
DEM Party group visits Öcalan for second time

A delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) visits jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on Jan. 22, marking a second meeting in less than a month.

The delegation made up of lawmakers Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan was poised to brief Öcalan on contacts with various parties following the first meeting on Dec. 28, 2024.

The initial talks held with the PKK leader serving life on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul were the first since the pro-Kurdish DEM Party’s predecessor, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), met with him in April 2015.

Delegation members, along with former mayor Ahmet Türk, have since engaged in talks with political parties in parliament.

The trio later visited former HDP officials Selahattin Demirtaş, Figen Yüksekdağ, Selçuk Mızraklı and Leyla Güven in prisons.

The rare visit to Öcalan became possible after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli invited Öcalan to come to the parliament to renounce terror and disband PKK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his ally, backed the appeal as a "historic window of opportunity."

After the delegation returned from İmralı, a DEM Party statement said Öcalan was "ready to make a call" to back a new initiative by the Turkish government to end decades of conflict.

Detained 25 years ago by Turkish security forces in Kenya after years on the run, the PKK leader was sentenced to death. However, Türkiye abolished capital punishment in 2004, and he is spending his remaining years in an isolation cell on İmralı island.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye drafts its first climate law

Türkiye drafts its first climate law
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye drafts its first climate law

    Türkiye drafts its first climate law

  2. EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

    EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

    Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

  4. 40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

    40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

  5. Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data

    Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data
Recommended
Türkiye drafts its first climate law

Türkiye drafts its first climate law
EUs Kallas stresses Türkiyes role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus
Expert warns of stress buildup in Aegean, Marmara after Çanakkale quake

Expert warns of stress buildup in Aegean, Marmara after Çanakkale quake
Türkiye promotes its 1st intelligence test

Türkiye promotes its 1st intelligence test
Türkiye detains 11 over fire at ski resort hotel as death toll rises to 79

Türkiye detains 11 over fire at ski resort hotel as death toll rises to 79
Fidan, US counterpart agree to continue cooperation based on respect, trust

Fidan, US counterpart agree to continue cooperation based on respect, trust
WORLD Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent: Syrias defense minister

'Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent': Syria's defense minister

Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defense minister of Syria's new administration, said on Wednesday that the administration’s relations with Türkiye will be “excellent.”
ECONOMY 40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

Some 40 companies submitted a total of 100 applications for the wind Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿