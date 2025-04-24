DEM Party delegation meets justice minister

DEM Party delegation meets justice minister

ANKARA
DEM Party delegation meets justice minister

A Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation met with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on April 24 in a continuation of a rare dialogue between the party and state officials.

The meeting included DEM Party lawmakers Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, Sezai Temelli and deputy co-chair Öztürk Türkdoğan.

Since December, DEM Party officials have visited jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan four times at the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

In a televised statement on Feb. 27, party officials conveyed a message from Öcalan urging PKK to disarm and dissolve.

“We expressed to the minister that Mr. Öcalan’s working conditions are the most important issue. We think there will be some developments in this regard in the coming period,” Koçyiğit told reporters outside the Justice Ministry in Ankara.

"We stated that Öcalan would not be able to contribute to this process under isolation conditions.”

Renewed contact with Öcalan became possible after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli invited him to renounce terrorism in parliament, an appeal later endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a “historic window of opportunity.”

Although DEM Party MPs Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan were expected to attend the latest talks with Tunç, both were absent.

Önder remains in critical condition following a cardiac arrest on April 15 that required a 12-hour surgical intervention to repair a torn aorta. Buldan has been closely involved in his care at the hospital.

The meeting follows a landmark April 10 encounter between Önder, Buldan and Erdoğan at the presidential complex — marking the first such contact between the Turkish leader and pro-Kurdish politicians in nearly 12 years.

Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy leader Efkan Ala also attended that meeting.

PKK is listed as a terror group by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU. Öcalan, meanwhile, has been held in solitary confinement since his capture in 1999.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

    Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

  2. Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

    Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

  3. French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

    French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

  4. Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal

    Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal

  5. CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel

    CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel
Recommended
CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel

CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel
Turkish Cypriots inseparable part of Turkic world, Fidan says

Turkish Cypriots inseparable part of Turkic world, Fidan says
Erdoğan vows inclusivity on 1915 anniversary

Erdoğan vows inclusivity on 1915 anniversary
Gallipoli hosts int’l events on 110th anniversary of ground battles

Gallipoli hosts int’l events on 110th anniversary of ground battles
Türkiye, Russia to hold consultations on Middle East

Türkiye, Russia to hold consultations on Middle East
Türkiye, Greece to hold military talks next week

Türkiye, Greece to hold military talks next week
WORLD Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Israeli tank fire killed a U.N. worker in Gaza last month, according to initial findings from an investigation released Thursday by Israel's military, which initially denied operating in the area.
ECONOMY EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

The EU has slapped Apple and Meta with 700 million euros in fines for breaking digital competition rules, risking the wrath of U.S. President Donald Trump.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿