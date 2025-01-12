Delta Air Lines’ fourth-quarter earnings surpass estimates

Delta Air Lines’ fourth-quarter earnings surpass estimates

NEW YORK
Delta Air Lines’ fourth-quarter earnings surpass estimates

Delta Air Lines posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, citing strong demand for travel that it expects will carry on into the new year.

In the October to December period, Delta reported operating revenue of $15.6 billion, alongside $843 million in net income.

"As we move into 2025, we expect strong demand for travel to continue, with consumers increasingly seeking the premium products and experiences that Delta provides," said chief executive Ed Bastian in a statement.

He told a conference call that "2025 is off to a great start, and we are on track to deliver the best financial year in our history."

"The U.S. consumer is financially healthy and continues to prioritize spending on experiences," he added.

The Atlanta-based company expects its revenue to rise by seven to 9 percent in the first quarter of this year.

In 2025, Delta anticipates free cash flow of more than $4 billion.

For all of 2024, Delta posted revenue of $61.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $6.16.

It also reported free cash flow of $3.4 billion.

But Delta's third-quarter results were adversely affected by a global computer outage in July that stranded thousands of travelers.

Other issues in the third quarter included the effects of Hurricane Helene in the United States.

Last year, Delta reinvested nearly $5 billion into the business and reduced its net debt by $3.6 billion to $18 billion.

It will also log $1.4 billion in profit sharing payments to staff next month.

travels, Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers discuss strategic ties in Ankara

Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers discuss strategic ties in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers discuss strategic ties in Ankara

    Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers discuss strategic ties in Ankara

  2. Lebanese president appoints ICJ judge Nawaf Salam to form govt

    Lebanese president appoints ICJ judge Nawaf Salam to form govt

  3. Erdoğan announces new family incentives

    Erdoğan announces new family incentives

  4. DEM Party wraps up talks on rare Öcalan visit

    DEM Party wraps up talks on rare Öcalan visit

  5. Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November

    Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November
Recommended
Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November

Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November
Minimum wage may be hiked again if needed: Minister

Minimum wage may be hiked again if needed: Minister
Retail sales increase more than 16 percent annually

Retail sales increase more than 16 percent annually
Agriculture sector’s exports top $36 billion last year

Agriculture sector’s exports top $36 billion last year
Cruise industry eyes record number of passengers in 2025

Cruise industry eyes record number of passengers in 2025
China saw booming exports in 2024 as Trump tariffs loom

China saw booming exports in 2024 as Trump tariffs loom
French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan

French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan
WORLD Lebanese president appoints ICJ judge Nawaf Salam to form govt

Lebanese president appoints ICJ judge Nawaf Salam to form govt

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has named International Court of Justice (ICJ) judge Nawaf Salam to lead the formation of a new government after Salam secured the backing of 84 out of 128 members of parliament.
ECONOMY Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November

Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November

Türkiye’s current account recorded a net deficit of $2.87 billion in November 2024, according to data from the Central Bank on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿