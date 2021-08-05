Deliveries of BioNTech vaccines resume, says health minister

  • August 05 2021 12:03:44

Deliveries of BioNTech vaccines resume, says health minister

ISTANBUL
Deliveries of BioNTech vaccines resume, says health minister

After a four-day disruption, the deliveries of BioNTech vaccines have resumed and will help the jab drive regain its momentum, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

Due to production-related problems, the deliveries declined between July 31 and Aug. 3, Koca said in a statement following a meeting of the Health Ministry’s Science Board, noting that the new batches of the jab started arriving.

“With the arrival of the jabs, the vaccination drive will return to its regular speed by Friday [Aug. 6],” he said.

Turkey will receive a total of 13 million doses of the vaccine by Aug. 9, the minister added.

In an interview, Koca noted that 1.3 million doses of the BioNTech were delivered on the night of Aug. 3, with more 10 million doses expected by the end of the week.

Turkey was supposed to receive 60 million doses of the jab by the end of July but only 40 million doses were delivered, the minister said, adding that he does not expect such problems in the future.

Koca also warned on Twitter that the daily infections are well above the 20,000-threshold, calling on the public to get vaccinated and stay away from crowds.

In the interview, the minister said that cases have been on the rise because of the increased mobility between provinces and people’s complacent attitude.

“It will be possible to say only next week when this new peak in the cases will end,” he added.

The minister also said that officials are discussing whether people should be asked to provide PCR test results to travel on planes and buses or enter movie theaters and theaters.

Meanwhile, customers who have not received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine will not be allowed into coffeehouses, known as “kahvehane,” starting Aug. 5, according to a decision made by a federation representing coffeehouse owners.

“Those businesses, which remained closed for months, cannot afford yet another lockdown,” said Murat Ağaoğlu, the head of the Turkey Coffeehouses and Buffets Federation.

They resorted to this action in the face of the rising cases due to the variant of the virus, he added.

Pfizer, delivery,

WORLD England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list

England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

    Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

  2. Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

    Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

  3. Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

    Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

  4. Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

    Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

  5. Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

    Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island
Recommended
Turkish celebrities reach out to support firefighters

Turkish celebrities reach out to support firefighters
Two ISIL terror suspects nabbed in Turkey

Two ISIL terror suspects nabbed in Turkey
Germany-Turkey ties extremely close and trusting: Envoy

Germany-Turkey ties extremely close and trusting: Envoy
US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants

US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants
Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained
Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan
WORLD England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list

England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list 

The U.K. government said late on Aug. 4 it will ease English entry rules requiring arrivals from France to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated, following its latest review of travel curbs, but has kept Turkey in the red list. 
ECONOMY Number of registered employees rising: Official

Number of registered employees rising: Official

As opposed to expectations, the number of employees benefiting from the social security system is increasing even though the 15-month layoff ban was abolished at the end of June
SPORTS Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish athletes in women's boxing are set to fight to win gold medals after reaching the finals at Tokyo Olympics.