Defense spox rejects US claims of ceasefire with YPG

ANKARA

The Defense Ministry has rejected claims of a ceasefire agreement with PKK or YPG, operating under the label SDF, following a statement from the U.S. State Department.

"We do not negotiate with terrorist organizations. We believe this is a slip of the tongue," ministry spokesman Zeki Aktürk said in a weekly press briefing in Ankara on Dec. 19, rejecting any claims of negotiations with such groups.

In addition, he reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to combating terrorism.

"We emphasize that we will continue to take preventive and destructive measures against terrorist organizations and cooperate with the new administration in Syria in the fight against terrorism," he said, signaling continued collaboration with Syria’s post-Assad leadership.

Türkiye’s counterterrorism efforts, particularly against PKK and YPG, were also highlighted.

"Our preparations and measures in the fight against terrorism will continue until the PKK/YPG terrorist organization lays down its arms and the foreign fighters within it leave Syria," Aktürk added.

"We believe that the new administration in Syria and its army, the Syrian National Army, together with the Syrian people, will liberate the regions occupied by the terrorist organization PKK/YPG."

PKK is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian wing.

During his speech, Aktürk issued statements on several key international and security matters.

"We strongly condemn Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the Golan Heights, which it has occupied since 1967," he said.

Aktürk also voiced concerns over Israel's continued actions in Syria.

"Israel is now continuing its unlawfulness in Syria and maintaining its occupation of territories. It is essential to declare a ceasefire and ensure regional stability as soon as possible," he remarked, underscoring the need for immediate regional peace.