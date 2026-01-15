Defense officials deny mass influx from Iran amid unrest

ANKARA

Turkish defense authorities said on Jan. 15 that there is no evidence of a mass influx of Iranians crossing the border despite a government crackdown on protesters in the neighboring country.

"Although there is currently no detection of a mass influx of people towards our borders, additional measures have been studied along the border line," Defense Ministry officials told reporters during a weekly briefing in Ankara.

Ministry sources said the border is being protected with "great dedication" through a physical security system supported by high-tech surveillance.

The statements come as rights groups report that over 3,400 people have been killed in Iran during widespread protests over economic grievances. The Iranian government, already strained by years of international sanctions, is currently attempting to recover from a war against Israel that took place in June.

"A physical border security system supported by technological means is being established on our borders, the capabilities of our border units are constantly being improved and the measures taken are being increased," local media quoted defense officials as saying.

"The border line and approach routes are monitored 24/7 without interruption in all weather and terrain conditions with existing reconnaissance and surveillance means."

During the briefing, the sources said Türkiye plans to deploy fighter jets to Estonia and Romania to support NATO’s enhanced air policing missions. The move comes as the alliance strengthens its air defenses in response to what it describes as repeated Russian violations of allied airspace.

Türkiye is scheduled to conduct a four-month deployment in Estonia from August to November 2026. This will be followed by a second rotation in Romania from December 2026 to March 2027.

The Turkish air force previously conducted similar NATO missions in Poland in 2021 and Romania in early 2024. The upcoming deployments coincide with a period of high diplomatic activity for Ankara, as Türkiye is set to host the next NATO summit in July.