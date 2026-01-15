Defense officials deny mass influx from Iran amid unrest

Defense officials deny mass influx from Iran amid unrest

ANKARA
Defense officials deny mass influx from Iran amid unrest

Turkish defense authorities said on Jan. 15 that there is no evidence of a mass influx of Iranians crossing the border despite a government crackdown on protesters in the neighboring country.

"Although there is currently no detection of a mass influx of people towards our borders, additional measures have been studied along the border line," Defense Ministry officials told reporters during a weekly briefing in Ankara.

Ministry sources said the border is being protected with "great dedication" through a physical security system supported by high-tech surveillance.

The statements come as rights groups report that over 3,400 people have been killed in Iran during widespread protests over economic grievances. The Iranian government, already strained by years of international sanctions, is currently attempting to recover from a war against Israel that took place in June.

"A physical border security system supported by technological means is being established on our borders, the capabilities of our border units are constantly being improved and the measures taken are being increased," local media quoted defense officials as saying.

"The border line and approach routes are monitored 24/7 without interruption in all weather and terrain conditions with existing reconnaissance and surveillance means."

During the briefing, the sources said Türkiye plans to deploy fighter jets to Estonia and Romania to support NATO’s enhanced air policing missions. The move comes as the alliance strengthens its air defenses in response to what it describes as repeated Russian violations of allied airspace.

Türkiye is scheduled to conduct a four-month deployment in Estonia from August to November 2026. This will be followed by a second rotation in Romania from December 2026 to March 2027.

The Turkish air force previously conducted similar NATO missions in Poland in 2021 and Romania in early 2024. The upcoming deployments coincide with a period of high diplomatic activity for Ankara, as Türkiye is set to host the next NATO summit in July.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey
LATEST NEWS

  1. 2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

    2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

  2. High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

    High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

  3. Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

    Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

  4. Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

    Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

  5. Sakarya Gas Field output to double in 2026: Energy minister

    Sakarya Gas Field output to double in 2026: Energy minister
Recommended
High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties
Gambling addiction cases surge 155-fold in six years, data shows

Gambling addiction cases surge 155-fold in six years, data shows
Landslide damages homes in northern province

Landslide damages homes in northern province
Istanbul enforces ‘zero tolerance’ food safety policy

Istanbul enforces ‘zero tolerance’ food safety policy
Türkiye’s ski resorts expect full occupancy during school break

Türkiye’s ski resorts expect full occupancy during school break
Türkiye acts to make secure payment system mandatory for property sales

Türkiye acts to make secure payment system mandatory for property sales
Türkiye prioritizes Syrias stability, security: Envoy

Türkiye prioritizes Syria's stability, security: Envoy
WORLD Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

The prime minister of Yemen has been replaced by his foreign minister after the premier submitted the government's resignation, the country's Saudi-backed presidential body said.
ECONOMY 2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

Türkiye’s Central Bank reported in its latest Survey of Market Participants that year-end consumer inflation expectations for 2026 stand at 23.23 percent.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿