No fatalities as army helicopter crash-lands in Ankara

ANKARA

A Turkish military transport helicopter crash-landed during a training flight in the capital Ankara, authorities said on April 21, with no fatalities reported.

The Defense Ministry said a CH-47 heavy-lift helicopter belonging to the Army Aviation Command went down in the Temelli area during a training mission for reasons not yet known.

“All personnel are safe,” the statement said, adding that the cause of the crash would be determined following a detailed investigation.

Local officials said five personnel on board were affected and taken to the hospital as a precaution, but none suffered serious injuries.

The crash site was secured by gendarmerie units as military teams, including search and rescue personnel, began on-site inspections.

Senior military officials visited the area as investigations continued, while authorities urged the public to disregard unverified reports regarding the incident.

The helicopter’s wreckage remains under examination, and technical teams are working to determine what caused the crash.

The incident comes amid a series of recent aviation accidents involving Turkish personnel and aircraft.

In November, a C-130 military transport plane flying from Azerbaijan to Türkiye crashed in Georgia’s Sighnaghi municipality, killing all 20 soldiers on board. A gendarmerie forensic report found no evidence of external interference or explosives.

In another incident, Libyan General Mohammed al-Haddad and four aides died in December, after a visit to Ankara, when a Falcon 50 jet crashed shortly after takeoff due to an electrical failure, according to Turkish officials. Three crew members were also killed.

Separately, Turkish pilot Hasan Bahar died on Nov. 13 when a firefighting aircraft crashed in Croatia in bad weather conditions.