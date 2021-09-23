Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

  September 23 2021

ANKARA
Turkish Defense Ministry sources have refuted media reports that five generals requested retirement, saying that the demands of the two generals who requested retirement due to health and family reasons were accepted, the state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

The sources described the allegation in question as “unfavorable efforts to create a perception to wear down the Turkish Armed Forces.”

The sources said that it is a natural right for the personnel serving in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) to request this direction after they gain the right to retirement.

“Within the framework of the regulations in the Turkish Armed Forces Personnel Law, every TSK personnel who wishes, on the condition that they earn the right to retirement, will have their own will and will during the performance of their duties. You can apply for retirement in January-February or July-August,” sources said.

In this context, the sources stated that the process of receiving a retirement petition was completed on Aug. 31.

“Only two of our generals requested for retirement due to health and family reasons, and their demands were accepted. It is impossible to explain in good faith, to present the retirement demands of our two generals as an extraordinary transaction, as if there is a problem in the TSK, to try to create a negative perception by giving numbers and names. It is considered both as disrespect for the personal rights of our personnel who request retirement and as efforts to create a perception to wear down the TSK,” sources said.

Greek and Greek Cypriot nationalists have targeted Archbishop Elpidophoros Lambriniadis, the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in U.S., after he attended the opening ceremony of the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Flag carriers of Turkey and Finland have signed a codeshare agreement to expand destinations in networks of both Turkish Airlines and Finnair.
