Defense minister to attend NATO meeting
ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
AA Photo
Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will attend a meeting of the NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Feb. 12-13, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Feb. 11.
Akar will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, the ministry said in a statement.
He was expected to discuss the regional security issues as well as the humanitarian crisis in Idlib de-escalation zone, northwestern Syria.
The meetings will be held at the NATO headquarters on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.