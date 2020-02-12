Defense minister to attend NATO meeting

  February 12 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will attend a meeting of the NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Feb. 12-13, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Feb. 11.

Akar will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, the ministry said in a statement.

He was expected to discuss the regional security issues as well as the humanitarian crisis in Idlib de-escalation zone, northwestern Syria.

The meetings will be held at the NATO headquarters on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

