Defense minister reaffirms support for Ukraine on Crimea

NEW YORK

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Wednesday reaffirmed his country’s support for Ukraine with regards to the situation concerning the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Speaking at the fifth summit of the Crimea Platform held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Güler said the peaceful resolution of the situation surrounding Crimea is “inseparable from the quest for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Güler said the Crimean Tatars, a Turkic ethnic group, have long been an “integral” part of Ukraine's diverse fabric, and that they contributed to peace and stability.

He reminded Türkiye has never recognized Russia’s annexation of the peninsula, and that it has stood firm in supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Defending the rights of the Crimean Tatars is not only a matter of foreign policy, but a historical and moral duty for us. We will continue our relentless pursuit to amplify their voices, protect their rights and ensure their freedom and dignity,” Güler added.

The defense minister said it is encouraging for Türkiye to see Ukraine safeguarding the rights of the Crimean Tatars, expressing they will continue to support President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “commitment to the Crimean cause” and that Ankara will “continue its efforts towards this end.”

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the Crimea Platform, adding that Ankara hopes to advance not only the Crimean cause but also the “enduring interest of independent, prosperous and sovereign Ukraine.”

The Crimea Platform is a diplomatic summit initiated by Zelenskyy to draw global attention to Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The platform’s initial summit was held in 2021.