Defense minister outlines strategic goals at UAV base

BATMAN

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler visited an unmanned aircraft systems base command in the eastern city of Batman to outline the strategic goals of the Turkish Armed Forces for the new year.

Güler, joined by senior military officials, praised the base’s contributions to Türkiye's defense operations, particularly in cross-border missions in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

He lauded the personnel's dedication and underscored the importance of maintaining a robust and deterrent defense system as the country navigates an increasingly complex security environment.

“As we step into 2025, we do so with the same determination and motivation that defined 2024,” Güler said. “This past year was marked by comprehensive and intensive activities that solidified Türkiye's position as a key player on the global stage.”

Güler highlighted the Turkish Air Force's pivotal role in national security, describing it as a source of pride with its advanced technology, skilled personnel and operational successes.

He also noted that Türkiye's UAV and UCAV programs have garnered international recognition, bolstering both the defense sector and the country’s export potential.

“Our armed and unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles... such as Hürkuş, Hürjet, Gökbey, Kızılelma, and the fifth-generation Kaan fighter jet, exemplify the strides Türkiye has made in the aviation industry,” he said.

Referring to the Bayraktar TB3’s successful operations from the TCG Anadolu naval vessel, Güler emphasized the UAV sector’s transformative impact on Türkiye's defense capabilities and its growing global reputation.

Güler reaffirmed Türkiye's resolve in combating terrorism, stating that the nation will persist until full border security is achieved.

“Our... base command plays a vital role in this mission, utilizing advanced technologies to protect our country and people,” he said. “The only path for terrorists is to lay down their weapons and surrender to Turkish justice.”

Güler also addressed the importance of a self-reliant and modern defense industry, stressing that the Turkish Armed Forces’ dominance in the skies remains a top priority.

“Success is not a destination but a journey,” he said. “With continuous innovation and the dedication of our personnel, I am confident that our air force will reach even greater heights.”