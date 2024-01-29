Defense minister hosts Kosovar counterpart in Ankara

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler welcomed his Kosovar counterpart, Ejup Maqedonci, to the capital Ankara on Jan. 29.

The meeting commenced with the customary playing of national anthems, followed by Maqedonci's salute to the ceremonial unit, highlighting the diplomatic protocol observed during high-level encounters.

Subsequently, the ministers engaged in a tête-à-tête discussion, later convening for a closed-door delegation meeting.

Maqedonci's agenda also included visits to various Turkish defense industry companies, underscoring the interest in enhancing defense cooperation between the two nations.

Simultaneously, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş embarked on a diplomatic mission to Bahrain, where he met with Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, the speaker of the Council of Representatives. Their discussions delved into matters of mutual concern, including inter-parliamentary relations and ongoing geopolitical developments.

Following their initial talks, Kurtulmuş and Al-Musallam presided over an inter-delegation meeting at the Bahraini National Assembly, expressing optimism about bolstering bilateral ties between Türkiye and Bahrain.

Reflecting on the historical significance of the relationship, Kurtulmuş emphasized the untapped potential in commercial exchanges between the two countries and advocated for mutual visa liberalization as a means to facilitate closer ties.

In response, Al-Musallam conveyed his satisfaction in hosting Kurtulmuş and his delegation, affirming their shared commitment to elevating political, diplomatic and economic relations to new heights.

