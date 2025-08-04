Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth

Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth

ISTANBUL
Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry is maintaining its upward momentum in exports, according to a statement by Haluk Görgün, the head of the Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB).

In July 2025, the sector achieved $989.6 million in exports, marking a 128.4 percent increase compared to the same month in 2024, Görgün said in a post on the national social media platform NeXT Sosyal.

Total exports from January to July rose by 38.6 percent, reaching $4.59 billion.

He emphasized that these figures reflect the success of sustainable production and export strategies, as well as the impact of diversified products, platform-based solutions and system-level export approaches.

Görgün also highlighted the importance of the country’s broad industrial structure, which spans from major contractors to SMEs, forming the backbone of the export ecosystem. He expressed gratitude to all companies and teams contributing to this success.

The local defense and aerospace sector has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past two decades, marking its emergence as a global player in military technology and innovation.

In 2002, the industry’s exports stood at a modest $248 million. By 2024, that figure had skyrocketed to $7.154 billion — an astonishing 29-fold increase.

The sector first crossed the $1 billion export threshold in the early 2010s, signaling a turning point in international demand for Turkish defense products.

The overall turnover of the defense and aerospace industry reached $15 billion by the end of 2024.

The number of active defense projects grew from just 62 in 2002 to over 1,100 in 2024 — a 17-fold increase.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

    Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

  2. Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

    Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

  3. Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

    Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

  4. Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

    Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

  5. Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast

    Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast
Recommended
Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct
Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions

Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions
Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs

Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs
Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July
Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market

Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market
China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran

China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran
WORLD Fresh clashes break out in Syrias north, south

Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

New outbreaks of violence overnight into Aug. 3 rocked Syria at two distinct flashpoints, as Damascus accused local groups of violating last month's ceasefire.  
ECONOMY Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Türkiye’s “rose capital,” Isparta, has suffered a significant blow to its rose output this year due to a severe frost event that affected much of the country in April.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿