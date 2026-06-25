Defense industry launches quantum technology program

Defense industry launches quantum technology program

Defense industry launches quantum technology program

Türkiye’s Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), has unveiled a quantum technologies roadmap aimed at developing new capabilities for the country’s defense sector.

The SSB Quantum Program was introduced at a ceremony hosted by the presidency, bringing together Higher Education Council President Erol Özvar, university rectors, academics and defense industry representatives.

Defense Industries President Haluk Görgün said quantum technologies had moved beyond a theoretical scientific field and become a strategic capability area.

New-generation capabilities in computing, sensing and communications will directly shape the future of defense industries, Görgün said.

He said quantum technologies could provide advantages in areas including cryptology, optimization, data analysis, simulation and signal-independent navigation systems.

Görgün said Türkiye was part of a global race in the field and needed to develop its own roadmaps based on national priorities.

“Dependence on critical technologies is not merely a procurement issue,” he said, adding that it was also linked to sovereignty.

Görgün said Türkiye had reduced external dependence in defense industries over the past two decades and turned field experience from security forces into domestic products and capabilities.

He also underlined the role of human resources, saying the average age in Türkiye’s defense industry is 34 and that the sector has a young engineering base.

Görgün said Türkiye ranks 11th globally in defense industry exports.

Several projects were signed during the event, including the Superconducting Quantum Processor Unit Development Project and the KERTERİZ Project, which focuses on the use of quantum magnetometers for navigation and submarine detection.

A strategic cooperation protocol on quantum technologies and the SSB Quantum Algorithm Competition were also signed.

Officials also presented the SSB Quantum Program and gave information on the newly launched Türkiye Quantum Platform.

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