Defense company Aselsan seals deal worth $108 million

Defense company Aselsan seals deal worth $108 million

ISTANBUL
Defense company Aselsan seals deal worth $108 million

Aselsan, Türkiye’s leading defense company, has secured a $107.5 million deal with the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) for the procurement of advanced new-generation radar systems.

Under the agreement, deliveries will take place between 2026-30, Aselsan said in a filing with the stock exchange.

Earlier this month, Aselsan inked another agreement worth $54 million with the SSB for new-generation electronic warfare systems with deliveries scheduled for 2028.

In February, the company said in its guidance for 2025 that it expected a growth of more than 10 percent in its consolidated revenue and an EBITDA increase of over 25 percent.

Aselsan plans to make capital investments worth 20 billion Turkish Liras this year.

The company’s net sales surged 13 percent last year from 2023 to 120.2 billion liras, with net profit rising 45 percent to 15.3 billion liras.

The net profit margin was 13 percent in 2024, up from 10 percent in 2023.

EBITDA was 30.2 billion liras, pointing to a 31 percent annual increase, while the EBITDA margin improved from 22 percent in 2023 to 25 percent in 2024.

The Turkish Armed Forces Foundation owns 74.2 percent of Aselsan, while 25.8 percent of shares are traded on the stock exchange.

industry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

    'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

  2. Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

  3. Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

    Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

  4. DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

    DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

  5. Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar

    Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar
Recommended
Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours
Turkish IT industry’s exports reached $4.9 billion in 2024

Turkish IT industry’s exports reached $4.9 billion in 2024
Current account balance posts $3.8 billion deficit in January

Current account balance posts $3.8 billion deficit in January
Annual increase in construction costs continues to slow

Annual increase in construction costs continues to slow
Turkish ports receive record number of cruise passengers last month

Turkish ports receive record number of cruise passengers last month
Volkswagen profit plunges in 2024 as costs rise

Volkswagen profit plunges in 2024 as costs rise
WORLD Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that no Palestinians will be expelled from the besieged Gaza Strip even as he continues to pursue his plan to take over the coastal enclave.

ECONOMY Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albanian authorities have ordered all internet service providers to block access to TikTok by Thursday.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿