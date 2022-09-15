Defense chief unveils video of Türkiye’s first armed unmanned surface vessel

Defense chief unveils video of Türkiye’s first armed unmanned surface vessel

ANKARA
Defense chief unveils video of Türkiye’s first armed unmanned surface vessel

Following Türkiye’s armed drones, the unmanned marine vessel of Türkiye, MARLIN SİDA, would be a game changer in the field of unmanned surface watercraft, Türkiye’s Defense Industries President İsmail Demir said on Sept. 15.

“After the SİHAs, which are shown as game changers on the field, Türkiye also asserts its claim with its SİDAs! MARLIN SİDA became the first unmanned surface vehicle with electronic warfare capability in the world! Türkiye is the pioneer, not the laggard! Congratulations,” Demir tweeted and shared a maneuver video of the watercraft on the sea.

Produced in cooperation with Sefine Shipyard-Aselsan with the coordination of the Defense Industry Presidency, the MARLIN SİDA unmanned sea vehicle stands out as the most capable unmanned surface watercraft.

With a length of 15 meters, MARLIN SİDA can participate in surface warfare, underwater warfare, electronic warfare and asymmetrical operations. MARLIN SİDA, which can be used more flexibly than gunboats, has the feature of being the first in the world with its warfare systems.

The MARLIN SİDA is planned to be used in naval warfare operations for defense and offensive purposes on the coast or in the open sea.

Sea-to-sea or sea-to-land versions of TÜBİTAK SAGE’s air-launched “Kuzgun” (Raven) ammunition can also be fired from MARLIN.

The name MARLIN is a type of swordfish. It is known among sailors as the “ship-sinker” because when it strikes a ship with its pointed nose, it can cause serious damage.

MARLIN is also invited to a NATO Exercise to be held in Portugal this month. Thus, Türkiye will undertake special tasks in its own classification in the NATO exercise, such as underwater and surface reconnaissance surveillance, intelligence, electronic warfare, target detection and identification, and support for amphibious operations. While carrying out all these missions, MARLIN will demonstrate on an international platform that it has the capabilities to work together with manned naval elements.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

Number of housing project applicants continues to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

    Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

  2. Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

    Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

  3. No food supply security problems, says committee

    No food supply security problems, says committee

  4. Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

    Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

  5. Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

    Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos
Recommended
Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

Number of housing project applicants continues to rise
Çavuşoğlu to represent Türkiye in Queen’s funeral

Çavuşoğlu to represent Türkiye in Queen’s funeral
Armenia’s violation of Karabakh agreement unacceptable: Erdoğan

Armenia’s violation of Karabakh agreement unacceptable: Erdoğan
Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister
Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours

Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours
Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season
WORLD China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

ECONOMY No food supply security problems, says committee

No food supply security problems, says committee

Despite the unfavorable developments globally, there are no risks to food supply security in Türkiye thanks to measures in place, said the Food and Agricultural Products Monitoring and Assessment Committee in a statement on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp has broken new ground by being the world champion for the fifth time.