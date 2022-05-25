Deep Purple legend in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Deep Purple, one of the best rock bands of all time that has sold more than 1oo million albums across the globe, will perform at a concert in Istanbul today.

Known for the songs such as “Smoke On The Water,” “Highway Star’,” “Burn,” “Child in Time,” “Soldier of Fortune’ “Hurricane” and “Perfect Strangers,” the British rock band will take the stage at Istanbul Life Park tonight as part of it’s the Whoosh! Tour.

Deep Purple, which has trained the most important virtuosos in the history of rock music for more than 50 years, hosted the names such as Ritchie Blackmore, David Coverdale, Glenn Hughes, Joe Lynn Turner and Joe Satriani.

The band, which has released dozens of live albums, including 22 studio albums, in their musical adventure, once again conquered the hearts of their fans with their latest studio album “Turning to Crime,” released last November.

Now comprising Ian Gillan, Roger David Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey, the band continues to share its unforgettable hits with millions of music lovers in many countries of the world.

The band’s Istanbul concert is organized by NEO events with the support of Aktif Bank.