Deep Purple legend in Istanbul

  • May 25 2022 07:00:00

Deep Purple legend in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Deep Purple legend in Istanbul

Deep Purple, one of the best rock bands of all time that has sold more than 1oo million albums across the globe, will perform at a concert in Istanbul today.

Known for the songs such as “Smoke On The Water,” “Highway Star’,” “Burn,” “Child in Time,” “Soldier of Fortune’ “Hurricane” and “Perfect Strangers,” the British rock band will take the stage at Istanbul Life Park tonight as part of it’s the Whoosh! Tour.

Deep Purple, which has trained the most important virtuosos in the history of rock music for more than 50 years, hosted the names such as Ritchie Blackmore, David Coverdale, Glenn Hughes, Joe Lynn Turner and Joe Satriani.

The band, which has released dozens of live albums, including 22 studio albums, in their musical adventure, once again conquered the hearts of their fans with their latest studio album “Turning to Crime,” released last November.

Now comprising Ian Gillan, Roger David Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey, the band continues to share its unforgettable hits with millions of music lovers in many countries of the world.

The band’s Istanbul concert is organized by NEO events with the support of Aktif Bank.

WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox
MOST POPULAR

  1. Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

    Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

  2. Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

    Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

  3. Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

    Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

  4. Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

    Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

  5. Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

    Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report
Recommended
King of the creepy Cronenberg imagines future of sex

King of the creepy Cronenberg imagines future of sex
Burn-proof edition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ up for auction

Burn-proof edition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ up for auction
To use rather than collect, the second coming of NFTs

To use rather than collect, the second coming of NFTs
Istanbul Bilgi University to host archaeology professor

Istanbul Bilgi University to host archaeology professor
Google marks 15 years of Street View

Google marks 15 years of Street View
Remains of ancient castle searched undersea

Remains of ancient castle searched undersea
WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.

ECONOMY Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb Inc. announced Tuesday it will stop representing short-term rental properties in China and focus its business in the country on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.