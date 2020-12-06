Deep cracks in soil occur after Siirt earthquake

  • December 06 2020 11:58:00

SİİRT
Deep cracks have formed in the soil beneath a mountain slope in the Oyacık village of the southeastern province of Siirt after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake hit the province on Dec. 3, an academic has said.

“There is road construction work in the area. Workers informed us about cracks in the soil. We came and figured out that the cracks are 40 meters deep and around 300 meters long,” Merve Sandıkçıoğlu from Siirt University said on Dec. 5.

According to her, the width of the cracks are around 20 meters in some parts of the ground.

She noted that they will looking into whether there is a connection between the cracks and the earthquake. “The area is not seen in the official active fault map. We will analyze it.”

Bülent Dayan, a worker at the road construction, stressed there were some slits before the quake, but that they became larger after the tremor.

“Some 45 minutes before the temblor, we saw some smoke coming out of the small slits in the soil. We informed our supervisors. They said that it was normal to have smoke out of the slits in the mornings. After the earthquake, we came back here and saw that those slits turned out to be huge cracks.”

