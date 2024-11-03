Decree announces appointments to state institutions

ANKARA

A presidential decree made several appointments across various state-run institutions on Nov. 3.

Under the decree, deputy governors were appointed to 17 cities, while 121 new district governors took office. Notable appointments in Istanbul include Recai Karal in Bakırköy, Naif Yavzuz in Sancaktepe and Yüksel Çelik in Ümraniye.

Can Aksoy, the former district governor of Beyoğlu, has been appointed deputy governor of Istanbul. His appointment came as he replaced Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer as a trustee after his arrest on terrorism charges.

Özer was taken into custody by Istanbul authorities on Oct. 30 after the city’s chief public prosecutor’s office said he had links to senior PKK members.

In addition, Mustafa Yıldırım was dismissed from his position as the Family and Social Services Ministry's head in the central city of Kayseri.

Murat Balcı has been named the new head of the Police Academy, while Selim Terzi will lead the Culture and Tourism Ministry's General Directorate of Living Heritage and Cultural Activities.

Further appointments include Ramazan Seçilmiş as deputy head of the Interior Ministry's Migration Management Directorate, Ozan Gazel as head of the Directorate General for Border Management and Fatih Ayna as head of the Directorate General for Foreigners.