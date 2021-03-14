Deceased mother of interior minister buried in ceremony

  • March 14 2021 13:50:00

ISTANBUL
A funeral was held on March 14 for Servet Soylu, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu’s mother, who died on March 13 at the age of 75 due to heart failure.

She had been treated in a private hospital in Istanbul for a while.

After a funeral prayer held in the Gaziosmanpaşa Central Mosque following the noon prayer, Servet Soylu was buried in Istanbul’s Eyüpsultan Cemetery.

Officials and politicians extended their condolences to the interior minister.

Attending the burial ceremony at the mosque, Erdoğan also published a condolence message in the newspapers.

“I feel deeply saddened by the death of Servet Soylu, the venerable mother of our Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. I pray for mercy from God the Almighty to Servet Soylu and extend my condolences to her family and loved ones,” he said in the message.

Vice President Fuat Oktay also expressed his condolences to the minister over the death of his mother.

Oktay, in his post on his Twitter account, said, “I wish God’s mercy to the precious mother of the interior minister.”

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli also called Soylu on the phone and conveyed his condolences.

