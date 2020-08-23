Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to seven

  • August 23 2020 10:16:00

GİRESUN
The death toll from flooding in Turkey's Black Sea province of Giresun rose to seven on Aug. 23, with a senior official announcing that a second gendarmerie officer’s body had been recovered.

"We have recovered another body of a gendarmerie officer," said Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, bringing the tally to six.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Giresun to find three missing gendarmerie personnel and others, Soylu added.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that 157 people have been rescued so far.

Some 988 personnel and 288 vehicles were deployed in the rescue efforts, AFAD said in a statement.

It said the roads to 118 villages had been closed, with 35 having been reopened so far. Power had also been restored to 53 residential areas out of 78 where there had been outages due to the floods.

Meanwhile, 9 million Turkish liras ($1.23 million) were sent to the region to help with its recovery.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said as many as 12 people had been injured due to the heavy flooding.

Erdogan also offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Earlier, Soylu, who arrived at the scene, said five gendarmerie officers and an excavator operator went missing after a 5-meter (16-foot) high culvert collapsed due to floods in the region.

Referring to information received from the state meteorology authority, Soylu said rains, which started on Aug. 23, reached 137 kilograms (302 pounds) of density and affected districts.

He also warned that 50 to 100 kilograms (110 to 220 pounds) of rainfall is expected in the Çanakçı, Görele and Doğankent districts on Aug. 23.

The floodwaters demolished 17 buildings and slightly damaged 361, said Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum in a press briefing at the scene.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said damage assessments were underway and that farmland had suffered less damage than initially estimated.

"This is the first time I've seen such a natural disaster,'' Pakdemirli said from Dereli.

"The town's skyline has changed.''

Efforts continued to rescue people at a wedding hall in Dereli district and guests were being transported to a safe location.

Erdoğan issued directives to mobilize all means to heal the wounds of affected people and to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening again, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The president also received information about the latest developments in the region and the status of search and rescue operations from Minister Soylu and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, who arrived at the scene.

The Defense Ministry announced that a helicopter belonging to the Turkish Air Forces was mobilized for search and rescue in Giresun. 

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that rescue teams were dispatched to Giresun during the initial minutes of the natural disaster.

 

Earlier, Giresun's Governor Enver Ünlü told Anadolu Agency about a number of stranded people who have not been identified and several people have been rescued by teams.

He said efforts to get to those who are stranded would begin at first light in the morning and crews are working on opening access to roads and vehicles and heavy equipment are waiting for waters to recede before they enter.

Flood waters caused vehicles in Dereli to drift and buildings were also destroyed in the area, while security forces are trying to confirm reports about missing persons, he said.

