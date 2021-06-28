Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises in Tekirdağ

  • June 28 2021 12:45:36

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises in Tekirdağ

TEKİRDAĞ
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises in Tekirdağ

The death toll from bootleg alcohol has risen to at least six in the Çorlu district of the northwestern province of Tekirdağ while more people are going to hospitals for alcohol poisoning.

The first fatality was reported last week, and the victim was identified as a Pakistani national. Ikhlague Hussam was found unconscious on a street on June 24 and was taken to hospital. The doctors determined that Hussam lost his life due to bootleg alcohol consumption.

Over the weekend, the number of people who were admitted to hospital and who died from alcohol poisoning increased.

Since June 25, 24 people have applied to hospitals for suspected poisoning from bootleg alcohol, while at least six, including one woman, have died, according to local authorities.

Around 16 people are under intensive care, with eight of those intubated.

Following the incident, local police raided several shops and a house, confiscating 52 liters of illegally produced alcohol.

Five people were detained in connection with the bootleg alcohol and two suspects have been arrested so for.

At least 92 people in 14 provinces died of alcohol poisoning within the space of 70 days last year.

Bootleg alcohol is made using low-cost methyl alcohol instead of ethyl alcohol.

The consumption of illegally distilled liquor can cause permanent blindness, metabolic disturbances and death.

Turkey,

TURKEY Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises in Tekirdağ

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises in Tekirdağ
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday

    Turkey further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday

  2. Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

    Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

  3. Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days

    Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days

  4. Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

    Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

  5. Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

    Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns
Recommended
Over 6 tons of drugs seized this year, says minister

Over 6 tons of drugs seized this year, says minister
Turkey neutralizes 3 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkey neutralizes 3 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Turkish foreign minister meets Canadian, Lithuanian counterparts

Turkish foreign minister meets Canadian, Lithuanian counterparts
Forest fire in Marmaris brought under control

Forest fire in Marmaris brought under control
Turkey further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday

Turkey further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday
Record-holder jockey wins Turkey’s most prestigious horse race 7th time in a row

Record-holder jockey wins Turkey’s most prestigious horse race 7th time in a row
WORLD French far-right falls short in regional elections ahead of presidential vote

French far-right falls short in regional elections ahead of presidential vote

The French far right again failed to win a single region in elections on June 27 exit polls showed, depriving its leader Marine Le Pen of a chance to show her party is fit for power ahead of next year's presidential election.   

ECONOMY Turkish Central Banks reserves climb to $92 bln in May

Turkish Central Bank's reserves climb to $92 bln in May

The Turkish Central Bank’s reserves amounted to $92 billion at the end of May, according to data released on June 28. 
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.