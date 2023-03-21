Death toll exceeds 50,000 in quake disaster

Death toll exceeds 50,000 in quake disaster

ANKARA
Death toll exceeds 50,000 in quake disaster

At least 50,096 people died in the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes that ripped through Türkiye’s 11 southern provinces, the Emergency and Disaster Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced.

While the death toll surpasses 50,000, over 107,000 people got injured in the quake disaster, AFAD head Yunus Sezer stated while making a presentation to the Earthquake Investigation Committee established in the parliament.

Providing information regarding temporary housing services in the earthquake zone, Sezer noted that more than 501,000 tents have been installed so far.

Approximately 2 million earthquake survivors stay in 316 tent cities, Sezer stated.

Damage assessment studies were carried out in about 1.8 million following the deadly quakes, and 37,066 buildings were deemed risky and were demolished.

Orhan Tatar, one of the senior officials of AFAD, stated that more than 19,000 aftershocks have occurred since the first earthquake in the region.

“There are 485 active fault lines in Türkiye. Their total length is 14,500 kilometers. A total of 19,126 aftershocks occurred. You can observe an aftershock every three or four minutes in 43 days,” Tatar explained.

Structures that collapsed in the earthquakes were built on the faults, Tatar noted.

“Unfortunately, we saw that the places of destruction were on the faults. Villagers do not know that a fault passed their village. Extensive surface deformations also formed after the quakes,” Tatar said.

Kürşat Alyamaç from AFAD also stated that most of the collapsed structures were not built in accordance with the quake legislation and even lacked the supervision of engineers.

“A video showed the moment a building collapsed within six seconds. This would be impossible under normal circumstances,” Alyamaç said.

“This means that the structure was already barely standing. People must strictly comply with the quake regulations,” he warned.

TÜRKIYE Death toll exceeds 50,000 in quake disaster

Death toll exceeds 50,000 in quake disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll exceeds 50,000 in quake disaster

    Death toll exceeds 50,000 in quake disaster

  2. Türkiye, Greece agree to mutually support candidacies in int'l organizations

    Türkiye, Greece agree to mutually support candidacies in int'l organizations

  3. Death toll rises to 20 as body of child reached

    Death toll rises to 20 as body of child reached

  4. World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

    World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

  5. Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town

    Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town
Recommended
Türkiye, Greece agree to mutually support candidacies in intl organizations

Türkiye, Greece agree to mutually support candidacies in int'l organizations
Death toll rises to 20 as body of child reached

Death toll rises to 20 as body of child reached
World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief
Historic Maraş Bazaar reopens as shopkeepers try to return to normal life

Historic Maraş Bazaar reopens as shopkeepers try to return to normal life
Armed forces’ search dogs awarded for rescuing 78 people

Armed forces’ search dogs awarded for rescuing 78 people
Female truck driver travels 4,300 km without rest to bring aid to quake zone

Female truck driver travels 4,300 km without rest to bring aid to quake zone
WORLD Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town

Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Tuesday gave conflicting accounts of what appeared to be a brazen attack late Monday on Russian cruise missiles being transported by train in the occupied Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula.

ECONOMY Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Chicago wheat and corn futures slid yesterday, with prices under pressure after a deal to export grains from war-torn Ukraine was extended over the weekend, easing some of the concerns over global supply.
SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.