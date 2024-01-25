Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van

In a daring mission through snowy mountainous terrain, a team of power distribution experts have successfully restored electricity to 10 rural neighborhoods in the Kızılören village of Erciş, Van province located in the Eastern region. The disruption occurred three days prior due to heavy snowfall and strong winds in the countryside, approximately 20 kilometers from the town center.

The power distribution company, Vangölü Elektrik Dağıtım A.Ş. (VEDAŞ), deployed a dedicated seven-member team led by VEDAŞ Erciş Operations Manager Nesrin Elif Arslan to tackle the challenging conditions. The team worked tirelessly to restore electricity to the affected neighborhoods using tracked snow vehicles for part of the journey and on-foot traversal for the remaining partially inaccessible route, including a 2-kilometer stretch with snow exceeding 60 centimeters.

Following their strenuous efforts, the team successfully repaired the faults, restoring electricity to the region. Reflecting on the situation, Nesrin Elif Arslan, highlighted the proactive measures taken by VEDAŞ, stating, "We work 24/7 to ensure that citizens do not experience power outages. Before the winter sets in, we prepare our infrastructure to withstand the harsh winter conditions."

Addressing the gender aspect of their operations, Arslan emphasized, "Given equal opportunities, I believe women can excel in any field. Our job is to provide service and ensure customer satisfaction. We are in the field regardless of weather conditions, ready to face any challenges."

Accompanying the team, Abdulmelik Özsoy, the VEDAŞ Van regional manager, highlighted the company's commitment to strengthening their networks through continuous investments and maintenance efforts.