Daniel Craig receive awards in Queen’s honors list

  • January 02 2022 19:30:04

Daniel Craig receive awards in Queen’s honors list

LONDON
Daniel Craig receive awards in Queen’s honors list

Leading celebrities, including Daniel Craig and Spice Girls member Melanie Brown, receive awards in the Queen’s New Year’s honors list.

James Bond star Daniel Craig was recognized in the list, receiving a Companion in The Order of St Michael and St George (CMG), the same title possessed by his character, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film. The actor reprised his rendition of the British spy five times, marking his final performance in the 25th film in the franchise, “No Time To Die,” released this year.

The New Year’s honors list is published by the UK’s Cabinet Office and recognizes British people for excellence in a spectrum of pursuits, ranging from arts and athletics to science and politics. The list is published biannually, once at New Year’s, and then again for the Queen’s birthday.

Tony Blair, the former U.K. prime minister, is to be knighted with the highest possible ranking. Blair, who was prime minister from 1997-2007, will be appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

Spice Girls member Melanie “Mel B” Brown receives an Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her work with charity Women’s Aid, which supports survivors of domestic abuse. “I feel I’m accepting this award on behalf of all women who have gone through -- or going through -- abuse in all its shapes and forms,” she said.

In total, 1,122 people made the New Year’s list.

Melanie G,

ARTS & LIFE Shelter locates pet owners post-tornado

Shelter locates pet owners post-tornado
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

    Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

  2. Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan arrested in Greece

    Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan arrested in Greece

  3. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

  4. Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

    Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

  5. ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

    ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’
Recommended
Shelter locates pet owners post-tornado

Shelter locates pet owners post-tornado
Newly found ancient road to serve tourism

Newly found ancient road to serve tourism
Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

Beloved American actress Betty White dies at 99

Beloved American actress Betty White dies at 99
Tiger shot dead after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo

Tiger shot dead after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo
Vienna art show seeks to address WWII legacy

Vienna art show seeks to address WWII legacy
WORLD US removes three African states from trade pact

US removes three African states from trade pact

President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Jan. 1 that it had excluded Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from a U.S.-Africa trade agreement, saying the actions of the three governments violated its principles.
ECONOMY Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain took on Jan. 1, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages.

SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.