Daniel Craig receive awards in Queen’s honors list

LONDON

Leading celebrities, including Daniel Craig and Spice Girls member Melanie Brown, receive awards in the Queen’s New Year’s honors list.



James Bond star Daniel Craig was recognized in the list, receiving a Companion in The Order of St Michael and St George (CMG), the same title possessed by his character, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film. The actor reprised his rendition of the British spy five times, marking his final performance in the 25th film in the franchise, “No Time To Die,” released this year.



The New Year’s honors list is published by the UK’s Cabinet Office and recognizes British people for excellence in a spectrum of pursuits, ranging from arts and athletics to science and politics. The list is published biannually, once at New Year’s, and then again for the Queen’s birthday.



Tony Blair, the former U.K. prime minister, is to be knighted with the highest possible ranking. Blair, who was prime minister from 1997-2007, will be appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.



Spice Girls member Melanie “Mel B” Brown receives an Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her work with charity Women’s Aid, which supports survivors of domestic abuse. “I feel I’m accepting this award on behalf of all women who have gone through -- or going through -- abuse in all its shapes and forms,” she said.



In total, 1,122 people made the New Year’s list.