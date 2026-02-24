Damal doll reveals hidden metaphors of Turkmen culture

Nicknamed the “Turkish Barbie,” the intricately dressed Damal doll — clad in vibrant traditional Turkmen attire — stands as a colorful symbol of northeastern Türkiye's heritage. Crafted by 80-year-old Fidan Atmaca, the beloved “mother of Damal dolls” from the namesake district in Ardahan, these handmade treasures blend folk art, family legacy and enduring cultural pride.

Atmaca began making dolls at the age of 13, inspired by her mother’s traditional garments, initially as toys. She has been producing Damal dolls since she was 25. In 1996, without her knowledge, one of her dolls entered a competition in Japan and won first prize, drawing nationwide attention. Since 1995, she has produced over 10,000 dolls and shared her expertise with young women at the Ardahan Public Education Center for years.

In recent years, she has passed on her craft to Melek Hocaoğlu, one of the center’s instructors. Hocaoğlu is recognized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry as a master of traditional cloth dolls within the scope of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Speaking at the Damal Doll House established by the Ardahan Governor’s Office, Hocaoğlu told Hürriyet about the story behind the award-winning doll and the dozens of messages embedded in its design.

“For example, we call the beaded part of the costume ‘tor’ and the fabric section ‘döşlük.’ The ram’s horn motif seen in the tor symbolizes power and strength. Inside it is the ‘pool,’ which represents womanhood. Together they signify the unity of man and woman and symbolize the family,” she said.

“The motif at the front is the tree of life. It entirely represents women and fertility. The tree of life symbolizes the woman.”

While some colors may vary by region, red and white remain constant. “We never change red and white because they represent both freedom and our flag,” Hocaoğlu said. Large belts are decorated with multicolored beads as talismans against the evil eye, serving both as adornment and protection.

The bridal doll features seven colors symbolizing the rainbow, which in local culture stands for freedom. In contrast, the mourning or elderly doll is dominated by dark tones.

The geographically registered Damal dolls, whose fame has spread worldwide, come in four types: The elderly (mourning) woman, the young girl, the bride and the mother. Costumes differ according to marital status. Unmarried girls, brides and married women each wear distinct attire. One of the main differences between young girls and mothers is the three-layered skirt and the linen headscarf.