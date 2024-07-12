Daily electricity consumption breaks record on July 10

ANKARA

Türkiye's daily electricity consumption increased by 1 percent on July 10 compared to the previous day, reaching a record high of 1.16 million megawatt-hours, according to figures from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

The country recorded its previous historical peak consumption on July 9, when daily electricity consumption reached 1,147,848 megawatt-hours.

Heavy use of air conditioners amid the seasonal high temperatures and increased agricultural irrigation results in record electricity consumption.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 56,758 megawatt-hours at 3 p.m. local time on July 10, data from TEİAŞ showed.

The country's electricity usage dropped to the lowest level of 37,486 megawatt-hours at 7 a.m. local time.

Electricity production amounted to 1,157,617 megawatt-hours on July 10, marking an increase of 1.15 percent compared to the previous day.

Electricity production from natural gas plants constituted 22.9 percent of total generation, while imported coal and hydroelectricity plants contributed 19.9 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively.

On July 10, the country's electricity exports amounted to 6,859 megawatt-hours and imports totaled 8,415 megawatt-hours.