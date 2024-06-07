Czech- Turkish friendship park opens in Prague

PRAGUE

Czech and Turkish officials have inaugurated a friendship park in Prague 6, a district in the Czech capital, to honor the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Situated along a region designated nearly two decades ago as “Ankarska” —inspired by Turkish capital of Ankara — the area was meticulously charted by the local government

A comprehensive plan was devised to restructure and embellish the space as a park.



On June 6, the Czech-Turkish Cooperation Park was unveiled amidst applause from over 200 attendees, including ambassadors from 30 countries and representatives from 22 nations. Adorned with the flags of Türkiye and the Czech Republic, the ceremony featured the anthems of both countries.

The municipality also added some informative elements about Czech-Turkish bilateral cooperation to the project for visitors. On the benches and panels in the park, there is information about the founding leaders of the two countries who established diplomatic relations a century ago, Türkiye’s founder Atatürk and Czech leader Tomas Garrigue Masaryk, as well as their historical quotations.



"Tomasz Garrigue Masaryk and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk were the pioneering figures who initiated diplomatic relations between our countries a century ago. Both statesmen shared a profound commitment to democracy and mutual interests in their countries' sovereignty," stated Prague 6 Mayor Jakub Starek during the ceremony.

"Initially, our intention was to inaugurate a venue bearing Atatürk's name, but this was not sanctioned by the Prague municipality. Hence, we commemorate him today through this park and with photographs."

This park signifies pivotal milestones in our bilateral cooperation. You will encounter historical narratives on the pavements, symbolism on the benches and an array of other cultural motifs throughout the park," he expressed.

Last year, the park project was turned down by the local authorities.

Turkish Ambassador to the Czech Republic Egemen Bağış emphasized that the park is the first in Europe to bear Türkiye's name.