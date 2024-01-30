Cutting-edge DNA system to track Turkish cotton production

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of a draft regulation prepared by the Trade Ministry, cotton produced in Türkiye will be identified with DNA barcodes encompassing information about the production processes.

This system will ensure the traceability of Turkish cotton, which ranks at the forefront of the world market and constitutes one of the most important raw materials of clothing, textiles and weaving, in the production process, intending to boost Türkiye’s competitiveness in the global market.

Through the identification process, a DNA barcode robot or a recognition device will be employed during the cotton baling process. Utilizing software, network and database infrastructure, the system will facilitate the tracking of information related to cotton.

The barcodes used for tracking will include details such as the ginning method, factory, producer's name, and other field information.

DNA barcoding involves using a specific segment of DNA containing genetic information for plants and animals to enable identification. Leveraging genetic variations in genes, a barcode unique to the species can be created.

DNA barcoding for cotton allows tracing the origin of cotton fibers, determining the country or region from which the fibers originated, verifying the purity of cotton fibers, and identifying whether cotton fibers are mixed with other cotton varieties or synthetic fibers. It also aids in assessing the quality, length, strength, and color of cotton fibers— providing assurance regarding the quality of this crucial component in the textile industry.

New applications for storage

The ministry’s draft also includes several regulations related to the storage of Turkish cotton. Measures will be taken during the storage phase to prevent the mixing of cotton of various groups, classes and types, ensuring that their qualities remain intact and they are adequately ventilated.

Storage facilities, sheds and yards where cotton is placed will be constructed in a manner that prevents foreign substances and contamination, does not allow moisture penetration, and protects the cotton from all types of weather conditions with their walls and roofs.

Checked cotton bales will be stamped with a control seal using red printing ink. Clean, sturdy, patchless and tear-free woven or knitted cotton fabric will be used for wrapping the bales, ensuring they are completely covered with packaging material.