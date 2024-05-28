Customs teams thwart 1 billion liras smuggling attempt

ISTANBUL
Authorities have foiled smuggling attempts worth more than 1 billion Turkish Liras in several cities, including Istanbul, seizing counterfeit currency and leading to several arrests.

In a landmark operation in the southern province of Mersin, customs enforcement teams from the Trade Ministry intercepted a smuggling attempt valued at 1 billion liras. The teams targeted containers labeled as “Humanitarian Aid Material.”

Upon suspecting the containers, the teams subjected them to an x-ray scan, which revealed unusual densities. A physical search uncovered 130,000 kilos of toy-type goods in six containers and fabric-type commercial goods in two containers, all disguised as humanitarian aid. The seized goods were valued at approximately 1 billion liras and the investigation is ongoing under the Mersin Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Simultaneously, in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, teams identified suspicious containers through risk analysis studies. These containers were also subjected to x-ray scans, which confirmed the teams' suspicions. A detailed physical search revealed a cache of 248,639 commercial goods across four containers, including 197,548 toys, 2,592 fans, 28,800 lasers, 575 glasses, 2,484 bags, 7,950 inflatable balls and 8,690 throw-and-catch game sets. The seized goods were valued at approximately 22 million liras.

In a separate operation in Istanbul, the Anti-Financial Crimes Branch Directorate seized 1.5 million counterfeit U.S. dollars and arrested three individuals. Intelligence indicated that a criminal organization was smuggling counterfeit currency from Iraq into Türkiye. Coordinated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the police tracked the network, identifying a planned meeting in the Fatih district on May 22.

During the operation, one suspect was apprehended with 1.5 million fake dollars and digital evidence.

