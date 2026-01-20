Customs exemption removal triggers price surge in online shopping

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s decision to abolish customs exemptions on low-value imports has already sparked a wave of price hikes in online retail, weeks before the regulation officially takes effect.

Starting in February, individual orders valued below 30 euros (around 1,500 Turkish Liras) will no longer be exempt from customs duties.

The changes were introduced through a presidential decision signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 6 and published in the Official Gazette on Jan. 7. The new rules will take effect 30 days after publication and will be implemented by the Trade Ministry.

Even ahead of implementation, consumers have reported sharp increases — sometimes two to three times higher — in the prices of certain products sold online. Comparisons shared across digital platforms reveal that identical items offered by the same sellers have been significantly marked up.

The steepest complaints have centered on sunglasses, headphones, phone accessories, and kitchenware. In response, the Trade Ministry announced that products found to have been unlawfully repriced will be blocked from access, and sellers may face administrative fines of up to 1.8 million liras.

Beyond consumer goods, the regulation also affects technological parts and devices imported for research and development activities. Officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) noted that exceptional cases with clear technological necessity could be reassessed, signaling potential flexibility in the application of the new rules.

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
