Customer data stolen in cyberattack against Turkish internet provider

Customer data stolen in cyberattack against Turkish internet provider

ISTANBUL
Customer data stolen in cyberattack against Turkish internet provider

TürkNet, a prominent Turkish internet service provider, has fallen victim to a significant cyberattack, with hackers gaining access to the personal information of around 1.5 million customers, local media reported on March 13.

TürkNet acknowledged the security breach in an official statement, stating that the leaked data includes full names, national ID numbers, phone numbers, addresses, subscription details and static IP addresses.

But, the service provider did not disclose the exact number of customers affected by the attack. The media reported the figure as nearly 1.5 million.

Private media outlet Habertürk echoed claims that the attacker demanded a ransom of 3 Bitcoins (more than $246,000) in exchange for the stolen data.

"Despite the measures we have taken within the scope of the personal data protection law, a cyberattack has targeted our institution's database. We enhanced security and raised the degree of essential administrative and technological safeguards in the meantime,” the statement read, confirming that a cyberattack took place on March 11 against the company.

TürkNet also confirmed that it is working closely with relevant regulatory bodies to address the breach and identify those responsible, stating that an investigation is underway to untie the incident.

The attack has raised concerns about cybersecurity, showing that data breaches are becoming a serious threat in Türkiye and around the world, affecting both individuals and businesses.

Over 1 billion malicious access attempts to 1.5 million IP addresses in the country were blocked in January alone by official cybersecurity authorities, according to a statement by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

On March 13, the Turkish parliament ratified a cybersecurity law, introducing prison sentences of up to 12 years for individuals targeting the governmental institutions’ digital infrastructure with cyberattacks.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

    ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

  2. Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

    Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

  3. 5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

    5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

  4. Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

    Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

  5. Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'

    Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'
Recommended
‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan
5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel
Health care professionals in Türkiye mark Medicine Day

Health care professionals in Türkiye mark Medicine Day
TV channel, bank among confiscated companies in betting op

TV channel, bank among confiscated companies in betting op
Municipalities to face bi-monthly inspections for handling of stray animals

Municipalities to face bi-monthly inspections for handling of stray animals
Istanbul’s population shifts westward to peripheral districts: Study

Istanbul’s population shifts westward to peripheral districts: Study
WORLD Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte failed to attend in person at the International Criminal Court on Friday at the opening of the crimes against humanity hearing over his deadly crackdown on narcotics.

ECONOMY Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

The construction sector production index increased for the third month in a row on an annual basis in January.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿