Curriculum change efforts near complete: Minister

ANKARA

Officials from the Education Ministry concluded 80 percent of their efforts regarding a comprehensive curriculum change aimed at alleviating the content of courses for elementary, middle and high school students, minister Yusuf Tekin has announced.

"Commissions have been convened for new curriculum that will be effective starting from the 2024-2025 academic year, and they have been working for months. A curriculum suitable for our children's levels will be forged," Tekin told reporters on March 5 in the capital Ankara.

Tekin said that the process is being carried out in collaboration with a high board of the ministry responsible for inspecting and approving the new curriculum, adding that all work will be completed and announced within a few weeks.

Since unveiling the comprehensive curriculum change at the end of last year, the minister has refrained from delineating precise subjects slated for exclusion from educational programs.