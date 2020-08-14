Current account registers $2.9 bln gap in June

  • August 14 2020 10:41:04

Current account registers $2.9 bln gap in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Current account registers $2.9 bln gap in June

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $2.93 billion in June, slightly down from the market expectation, according to the Turkish Central Bank data on Aug. 14.

The June figure widened by $2.8 billion from the same month last year, data showed.

The country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled at $11.1 billion, the bank said.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Aug. 12 showed that economists had estimated the current account balance to post a $3 billion deficit in the month.

The forecasts of a panel of 12 economists ranged between $2.3 billion and $5.1 billion.

The survey also found Turkey's current account balance is projected to post an $18 billion deficit in 2020.

 

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sends EU leaders letters on East Mediterranean

    Turkey sends EU leaders letters on East Mediterranean

  2. Restoration in Istanbul’s iconic tower creates political firestorm

    Restoration in Istanbul’s iconic tower creates political firestorm

  3. Any attack on Turkish drill ship will cost dearly: Erdoğan

    Any attack on Turkish drill ship will cost dearly: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey not chasing adventure, seeking win-win formula in Med Sea

    Turkey not chasing adventure, seeking win-win formula in Med Sea

  5. Turkey slams UAE over recent deal with Israel, says it ignores will of Palestine

    Turkey slams UAE over recent deal with Israel, says it ignores will of Palestine
Recommended
Retail sales volume shrinks 0.8% in June

Retail sales volume shrinks 0.8% in June

Turkeys industrial output slightly up in June

Turkey's industrial output slightly up in June
Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

Turk Telekom posts $253.6 mln net profit in H1

Turk Telekom posts $253.6 mln net profit in H1

Turkish economy strong enough to weather fluctuations, says minister

Turkish economy strong enough to weather fluctuations, says minister
Gov’t working on increasing fishery consumption: Minister

Gov’t working on increasing fishery consumption: Minister
WORLD Countries tighten rules as world coronavirus deaths pass 750,000

Countries tighten rules as world coronavirus deaths pass 750,000

The total number of people killed by the novel coronavirus around the world passed 750,000 on Aug. 13, with some countries toughening control measures as caseloads once again creep up.    
ECONOMY Retail sales volume shrinks 0.8% in June

Retail sales volume shrinks 0.8% in June

Turkey's retail sales volume with constant prices fell 0.8% year-on-year in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 14. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe football team announce 2 COVID-19 cases

Fenerbahçe football team announce 2 COVID-19 cases

One player and a technical staff member at Fenerbahçe tested positive for COVID-19, the Super Lig club announced on Aug. 13. 