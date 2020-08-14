Current account registers $2.9 bln gap in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $2.93 billion in June, slightly down from the market expectation, according to the Turkish Central Bank data on Aug. 14.

The June figure widened by $2.8 billion from the same month last year, data showed.

The country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled at $11.1 billion, the bank said.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Aug. 12 showed that economists had estimated the current account balance to post a $3 billion deficit in the month.

The forecasts of a panel of 12 economists ranged between $2.3 billion and $5.1 billion.

The survey also found Turkey's current account balance is projected to post an $18 billion deficit in 2020.